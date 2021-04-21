Key industry figures to address delegates in-person on ATM Global Stage

ATM Global Stage 2021 is being held on Sunday 16 May 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Center

Gulf-Israeli ties session will discuss vast travel and tourism opportunities presented by bilateral agreements between the Gulf and Israel

Four-day conference will address broad range of topics, from travel to health

Prominent tourism figures will be participating in-person at the opening session of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Global Stage 2021 – ‘Tourism for a brighter future’ which is being held on Sunday 16 May 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

The line-up includes foremost speakers, such as His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization, Scott Livermore, Chief Economist at Oxford Economics Middle East and Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation.

Moderated by CNN, the session will examine the critical factors that will deliver a strong, fast-paced and sustainable recovery in travel and tourism and the pivotal role that the sector will play in the UAE’s overall economic growth. Other topics that will be discussed include, knowledge and cultural exchange, technological innovation and international collaboration.

Also high on the agenda is the Gulf-Israeli ties session which will discuss the vast travel and tourism opportunities presented by bilateral agreements between the Gulf and Israel. Main speakers include H.E. Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises for the UAE, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Minister of Tourism for Israel and H.E. Mr. Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority.

The four-day conference will address a broad range of topics, from travel and health, as well as dedicated forums on China, Saudi Arabia and India, plus a dedicated hotel summit, looking at the changing roles of hotels and the changing hospitality landscape.