International arrivals to South America fell by 48 percent in 2020

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn Feature Article Hospitality Industry News Hotel & Resort News International Visitor News Resort News Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Wire News

International arrivals to South America fell by 48 percent in 2020

43 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Unstable political climates, fears of corruption, and perceived crime are all factors that impact South America’s tourism

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Peru was the most affected by the pandemic with a 73% drop in international visitors, followed by Venezuela and Ecuador
  • Chile was the least affected with international tourists falling by 25% followed by Argentina and Colombia
  • Analysts project South America’s International tourism market will not reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2022

South America’s tourism is fragile compared to regions such as North America and Europe. Unstable political climates, fears of corruption, and perceived crime are all factors that impact the continent, and these risks have only increased over 2020 as a consequence of the pandemic. Tourist hotspots Peru and Ecuador were some of the most severely affected nations recording a 73% and 70% drop in international visitors respectively. Venezuela’s dismal economic situation and political disruption, coupled with the COVID-19 epidemic saw its already fledgling tourism industry continue to fall by 71%. As a result, industry analysts predict that international tourism will not recover in the region until at least 2022.

South America’s tourism industry’s recovery will depend largely on freedom of movement, infrastructure and the economic costs of travel.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Countries with diverse geographical landscapes seemed to fare better than more centralized areas in South America, slowing the tourism decline over 2020.

Geographic diversity was a key factor. Chile and Argentina have diverse climates ranging from desert landscapes, vineyards, rainforests, beaches, glaciers and mountains. Many of these landscapes have purpose-built resorts and infrastructures which attract cruise, ski, gastronomic, backpacking and beach tourists, to name a few. As such, tourism in these regions only fell by 25%.

The location has and will continue to be an essential factor in destination recovery. For example, Colombia can attract tourists from the US through short flight times and low-cost air tickets.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like