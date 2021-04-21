JetBlue Airways announces Kansas City International Airport service

JetBlue announces new MCI flights from BOS and JFK

JetBlue service can help stimulate recovery and advance focus city growth strategy in the Northeast

New service will launch in 2022

JetBlue Airways announced that the carrier intends to serve the Kansas City region with new nonstop air service from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK).

“As more travelers return to the skies, we’ve taken a fresh look at our route map and identified new places where our award-winning service and low fares can help stimulate recovery and advance our focus city growth strategy in the Northeast” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We can’t wait to introduce the JetBlue brand to new customers in Kansas City who will soon benefit from better service and more competition. We look forward to seeing them onboard soon.”

“JetBlue’s decision to add Kansas City to its growing network further validates this region’s position as the economic engine in the heart of America,” said Pat Klein director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department.

“While we are always excited about new carriers, I am thrilled to welcome JetBlue as one of our partners at KCI. With new nonstops to New York and Boston, our flying public in Missouri, Kansas, and beyond will have more access to vital business and cultural offerings in the Northeast, more Royals victories in the American League East, and to JetBlue’s destination network. In 2017, Kansas City, Missouri made a commitment to an improved airport for our entire region. We’re proud to see our voters’ support bearing fruit. Expect more positive announcements as KCI and Kansas City government help lead our reopening and economic recovery.”

Pre-pandemic, New York City was the third-most popular destination from Kansas City with nearly 700 daily passengers each way. Pre-pandemic, Boston was one of the fastest growing destinations from Kansas City, with more than 250 daily passengers each way.

JetBlue will operate new routes using a variety of aircraft. The new service will launch in 2022. Flight schedules and fare information are expected to be published in the coming months.