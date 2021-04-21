WHO open-access COVID-19 databank is necessary

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Health News Hospitality Industry News rebuilding Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel News Travel Safety & Emergencies

WHO open-access COVID-19 databank is necessary

27 mins ago
by Galileo Violini

On the eve of 2021 World Immunization Week, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates increasing trust and confidence in vaccines, increasing vaccine acceptance, and removing barriers to access vaccines. It is appropriate, however, to observe that after more than one year since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several issues continue to be poorly known.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Vaccination is the only tool that can eradicate the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
  2. WHO and medicine agencies have stressed the low risk of the rare adverse cases does not justify a decision whose potential social benefit is larger.
  3. Current data does not answer important COVID questions such as does the vaccine protect against a mutated-genome virus or does it produce severe adverse effects.

The role of vaccines and of personal protection devices, such as masks and keeping physical distance, in decreasing the rate of infection, and their recommendation also for people possibly immune, due to vaccination or previous infection, are broadly recognized, even if the necessity of masks in open spaces is not so evident. However, there are two groups of problems about which doubts persist, despite the tremendous bulk of information provided by the increasing number of cases, that have just passed the 140-million threshold.

The first group refers to the immunity induced by a previous infection or by vaccination, and to its duration, with the additional uncertainty caused by viruses. This poses two main questions. Does the immunity provided by infection protect against being infected by a mutated-genome virus? Do vaccines protect only against the virus used for their preparation?

The second group refers to the possibility that vaccination produces severe adverse effects, such as thrombosis or even deaths.

Page 1 of 3 Prev Next

You may also like