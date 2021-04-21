World’s Largest Surf Wave Pool coming to where else?

A new waterfront entertainment center that will include the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave pool at Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach, along the South Shore of Oahu in Hawaii has begun.

Hawaii’s tourist destinations just increased to the power of “must experience” for visitors and residents alike. The Wai Kai Wave pool, will be the centerpiece attraction of the US$300 million retail, dining, and recreation center. The new Hoakalei Resort in the growing Ewa side of Oahu will include a massive 52-acre lagoon.

The Wai Kai world’s largest surf wave pool will be the centerpiece attraction of the US$300 million retail, dining, and recreation center based at the resort’s 52-acre lagoon. General Contractor, Layton Construction, subcontracted with Rosendin to build out the electrical to high-volume pool pumps, wave pool grounding, and establish low voltage pathways to control the size of waves for all skill-level surfers.

They will also construct all electrical, telecom, and audio/visual rough-in on buildings included in the first phase of the 277,300 square foot entertainment complex. This includes building the core and shell for six bungalows that will be constructed around the lagoon and setting up general power and lighting around the complex, including parking and landscaping, fire and safety systems, and electric vehicle charging stations.