Make a beeline for new IMEX BuzzHub

The IMEX Group is set to create a buzz among the global business meetings and events community with the launch of a new digital platform, IMEX BuzzHub on May 12.

Spring is the busiest time of year for bees, and those who know IMEX face-to-face shows will remember the famous IMEX buzz. This new concept was crafted following extensive customer research and lessons learned from two editions of PlanetIMEX in 2020. Buzz Days will be interspaced with networking, specialist education, community get-togethers, and fun-filled surprises.

The new digital experience will run for over four months from May to September. Powered by Swapcard and managed by award-winning creative agency, Smyle, the IMEX BuzzHub offers the global events community multiple chances to learn, share knowledge and network based on an array of professional and personal interests.

The new concept has been crafted following extensive customer research plus dozens of lessons learned from two editions of PlanetIMEX in 2020. IMEX’s agencies, partners and other experts have played an important role in shaping the content and formats on the IMEX BuzzHub.

Visitors can choose from a variety of activities and sessions – all free of charge – and pick options that best fit their business or personal growth ambitions.