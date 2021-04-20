Packing for Europe with Only a Carry-On!

It’s every traveler’s dream to carry all important items without the hustle of dragging suitcases at every plane stop. Europe sometimes has extreme weather conditions, but you don’t have to pack your entire wardrobe for a simple trip.

A carry-on for an overseas trip might sound like a crazy idea, but it’s possible. It only takes some smart decisions, to pack for a whole tour in one bag – and we want to show you how.

Make Peace with Facts

Before anything, you have to agree that not every cloth you imagine yourself wearing on a post-trip photo is necessary. Besides most travelers end up over-packing when trying to fit in every favorite outfit.

Instead, give it a multipurpose approach, and choose those that look good and befitting for several occasions.

Also, you don’t need all your camera gear and editing equipment, unless you are on a photoshoot trip. Only pack standard equipment to occupy the least space possible. Undoubtedly, you will find your favorite body creams and shampoos in several supermarkets and tourist shops in the foreign country. Only carry the essentials and remember your medicine if you are under medication.

You also get the most out of your travels by knowing when to utilize luggage shipping services. Instead of handling everything yourself and paying extra at airlines, luggage delivery companies take care of all the excess baggage at a budget-friendly price.

Cutting the Bulk

Airlines are becoming more strict on free luggage sizes, but the standard limit is still enough to fit a whole trip’s pack. Start by spreading all the items you wish to carry on a flat surface, and slowly eliminate the least important ones.

Choose a bag size that fits at most 10Kg – optimally, one that fits around 7Kg luggage. Try packing. If you have to compress the bag too much, remove a few more items. Repeat the process until things fit in. Don’t worry, after your second trip, you will know how to pack quicker.

Try this:

Pack layers instead of heavy jackets. It could be a raincoat for the top layer plus a few lightweight sweaters. Carry sweat-absorbing (sporty) materials instead of cotton. They are also easier to clean, dry, and do not require ironing. Avoid jeans trousers if possible.

Rolling or Folding?

This question is highly debatable as both save on space. However, rolling is preferable as it prevents too much wrinkling. Alternatively. you could use folding boards to prevent wrinkling. It also makes it easy to see different clothes without unpacking. On the other hand, folding allows you to organize your bag neatly.

Utilize packing cubes to compress clothes leaving some space for other things such as medicine and oils. You could pack smaller garments in mesh bags, to separate them from the rest of the clothes.

Why Pack Minimal

Less baggage means more fun when travelling. A light bag relieves you of the worry of losing luggage or damage. It also allows you to move easily. A smaller bag is also accepted for free on most airlines.

Easier movement means you get to save time moving around. With better control, you will hardly risk falling for cons as you would hardly seem helpless. It also hides the fact that you are arriving or moving out, reducing potential targeting by criminals.

Test Your Luggage

Assume you have arrived at your destination. Carry your bag around. It might look stupid but it helps identify some risks ahead of the actual trip. Walk around to test the comfort of your luggage.

Take a short tour around your locality. If you still need to reduce the bulk but have exhausted your unnecessary eliminations, consider luggage delivery.

Bulk without Hustle

If you plan on staying for a longer period, or perhaps you wish to have all your favorite outfits as you travel, consider international luggage delivery. Choose a reliable luggage shipping company that can collect your luggage from your home or office and have it delivered to your accommodation in Europe.

Besides, international luggage delivery companies offer more affordable prices than checking extra luggage with airlines. You will enjoy peace of mind knowing that your luggage is handled by trained professionals, who take responsibility for damages. Courier services are punctual and will credit you in case of any unavoidable delays. It’s not often that you will experience such delays as you can ship your luggage before your actual travel date.

Final Word

Travelling across Europe is a fulfilling experience for people with basic travelling hacks. Do your homework, you will be shocked by the many saving opportunities at your disposal. With the luggage covered, you can proceed to make accommodation arrangements. Europe offers diverse options from fancy hotels, tourist resorts, Airbnb and so much more. It all depends on your budget.