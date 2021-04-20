Click to join an upcoming live event

Curaçao adds local antigen test to tourist entry requirements

37 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Curaçao is currently focusing on decreasing the number of COVID-19 cases on the island

  • Curaçao authorities are continuing their efforts to keep the island safe for both visitors and locals
  • Third-day antigen test is required for all travelers entering Curaçao
  • Making an appointment for antigen test is an integrated step to successfully register for Passenger Locator Card

As of April 20th, travelers to Curaçao arriving from high-risk countries, who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 6 months, are required to take an antigen test at a local laboratory on the third day of their stay.

Curaçao is currently focusing on decreasing the number of COVID-19 cases on the island. Simultaneously, local authorities are continuing their efforts to keep the island safe for both visitors and the local community. The requirement to take an antigen test on the third day of their stay is an additional measure as a result of these efforts.

The required third-day antigen test is required for all travelers entering Curaçao and is additional to the mandatory PCR test. The PCR test must be taken within 72 hours before departure from an accredited laboratory.

Making an appointment for the antigen test is an integrated step to successfully register for the Passenger Locator Card. This is the last step of the registration process on dicardcuracao.com

Travelers can choose between several local laboratories.

The website allows visitors to fill out the Digital Immigration Card, fill out the Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of departure and upload the negative test result for the pre-departure PCR-test.

