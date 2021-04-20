Click to join an upcoming live event

Boeing announces leadership updates

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Boeing extends the company’s age-65 standard retirement to age 70 for President and CEO

  • David L. Calhoun has served as Boeing’s President and CEO since January 13, 2020
  • Executive VP, Enterprise Operations and CFO Gregory D. Smith to retire from the company
  • Boeing is conducting a search for Mr. Smith’s successor

The Boeing Company today announced that its Board of Directors has extended the company’s age-65 standard retirement to age 70 for President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David L. Calhoun. Mr. Calhoun, 64, has served as Boeing’s President and CEO since Jan. 13, 2020.

“Under Dave’s strong leadership, Boeing has effectively navigated one of the most challenging and complex periods in its long history,” said Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner. “His dedication to renewing the company’s commitment to safety, quality and transparency has been critical in building regulator and customer confidence as Boeing returns the 737 MAX to service. And, in the face of unprecedented challenges brought on by the global pandemic, he has taken proactive actions to ensure Boeing remains strongly positioned for the recovery in the aviation industry. Given the substantial progress Boeing has made under Dave’s leadership, as well as the continuity necessary to thrive in our long-cycle industry, the Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders to allow the Board and Dave the flexibility for him to continue in his role beyond the company’s standard retirement age.”

While the Board’s action extends the mandatory retirement age for Mr. Calhoun to April 1, 2028, there is no fixed term associated with his employment.

Boeing also announced that Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations and Chief Financial Officer Gregory D. Smith has decided to retire from the company, effective July 9, 2021. Boeing is conducting a search for Mr. Smith’s successor.

