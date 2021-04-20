Jamaica Tourism Minister: Building Forward Stronger – Tourism 2021 and Beyond

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Feature Article Hawaii Travel News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Jamaica travel news rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News USA Travel News

Jamaica Tourism Minister: Building Forward Stronger – Tourism 2021 and Beyond

54 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made a presentation during the 2021-2022 sectoral debate on the topic: Building Forward Stronger: Tourism 2021 and Beyond.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The Minister’s presentation focused primarily on innovative techniques to rebuild tourism, which has been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
  2. The first official reported case of the COVID-19 virus was in early December 2019 causing the first wave of an impact on global economies.
  3. Globally, travel and tourism suffered a massive loss of almost US$4.5 trillion in 2020.

Read the presentation of Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett on Jamaica Tourism 2021 and Beyond in its entirety.

Introduction and Acknowledgements

Madam Speaker, I am humbled to have been granted the privilege of serving the citizens of our beloved country for another year. I am heartened by the positive outpouring of support from members on both sides of this Honorable House, as together we work to move our people from poverty to prosperity during what has been a very difficult year for Jamaica and the entire world.

My presentation, on this my 32nd occasion addressing this Honorable House, will focus primarily on the strides we have made, using innovative techniques, to rebuild our industry, which has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Speaker, it is a great privilege to be elected as a representative of the people and to be given this tremendous responsibility of building forward stronger, our nation’s key industry – tourism. I, therefore, begin by thanking God for blessing me with the health and strength to provide the leadership required to fulfil this role with much success.

Page 1 of 11 Prev Next

You may also like