Prestigious 2021 MICHELIN Guide Malta awards stars to two more restaurants

The Mediterranean archipelago known as Malta has established itself as a gastronomic destination taking in two MICHELEN restaurant awards.

This years’ Stars were awarded to ION – The Harbour Head Chef Andrew Borg and Bahia Head Chef Tyrone Mizzi. Now 5 of the 31 total recommended restaurants in Malta featured in this year’s guide have managed to earn a MICHELIN Star. The standard of cooking in the Malta islands continues to excite.

The Malta MICHELIN Guide 2021 has awarded two more restaurants with Michelin stars on the Maltese islands. An archipelago in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta continues to establish itself as a gastronomic destination in 2021. Established in the late 19th century, Michelin has maintained its benchmark of international food for more than 120 years, fostering a culture of travel and eating out as well as recognizing some of the finest restaurants in the world. MICHELIN Guide Malta showcases the intricate compromising of cuisine that is inspired by Malta’s rich past, combining European culinary influences and local Maltese traditions.

The new MICHELIN Guide highlights the outstanding restaurants, breadth of cuisine styles and culinary skills found in Malta and its sister island of Gozo. This years’ Stars were awarded to: