Princess Cruises announces 2022-2023 Mexico, California, Hawaii and Tahiti sailings

Princess Cruises just announced its 2022-2023 season with robust offerings to Mexico, the California Coast, and Hawaii & Tahiti. On sale April 28, 2021, a total of six ships, including the cruise line’s newest Discovery Princess, offer 78 departures on 19 unique itineraries sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver.

Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Majestic Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess will visit 25 destinations in six countries offering the Princess MedallionClass Experience – the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising.

Mexico

Princess Cruises has been sailing to Mexico for over 55 years, bringing guests the best of the Mexican Riviera highlighting the warm and sunny climate, rich and diverse culture and festive flavors of the region. The 2022-23 season features:

· Four MedallionClass ships – Discovery Princess, Crown Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sapphire Princess

· Eight destinations in two countries including sought-after ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

· 29 total departures on four unique itineraries, ranging in length from five to 10 days

· Discovery Princess returns for her second West Coast season sailing five- and seven-day roundtrip voyages from Los Angeles

· Every five-day voyage includes an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas

· Ruby Princess sails 10-day Mexican Riviera sailings roundtrip from San Francisco

· Sapphire Princess and Discovery Princess both sail 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez roundtrip from Los Angeles