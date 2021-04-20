CSAT provides maintenance for LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX jets

CSAT has expanded the offer of services provided by its base maintenance division

Overhauls of most modern version of Boeing 737 MAX be provided in Czech MRO’s hangar at Václav Havel Airport Prague

Boeing 737 MAX will be increasingly sought after due to current situation in aviation

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) will now provide customers with Boeing 737 MAX maintenance. Thanks to the company’s new authorization received from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Czech Republic, CSAT has expanded the offer of services provided by its base maintenance division. Overhauls of the most modern version of this aircraft type are thus to be provided in Czech MRO’s hangar at Václav Havel Airport Prague. LOT Polish Airlines became the first Boeing 737 MAX customer in the middle of April 2021.

“Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are being included in airline fleets all over the world. Therefore, we have decided that now is the right time to expand our service portfolio with this aircraft type, thus offering customers our assistance upon their gradual return to service. In addition, quieter, more economical and more environmentally friendly aircraft will be increasingly sought after due to the current situation in aviation and greater emphasis on sustainable travel. As such, they will become the future direction of our base maintenance division, too” Pavel Haleš, Chairman of the Czech Airlines Technics Board of Directors, said.

LOT Polish Airlines is the first customer with whom CSAT has entered into a cooperation agreement after obtaining the new authorization. Since mid-April 2021, CSAT mechanics have been performing the Boeing 737-8 MAX (SP-LVB registration) overhaul for the Polish national carrier. This is the historically first overhaul of this type of aircraft performed in the hangar F in Prague. In addition, the expansion of the base maintenance service portfolio will promote long-term cooperation not only with LOT, but also with other customers from the segment of air carriers and leasing companies.

Base Maintenance work is also a part of the package of services offered by Czech Airlines Technics to clients interested in long-term aircraft parking. “As there is a great demand for aircraft storage on the market, we will secure the parking of additional six Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft at Václav Havel Airport Prague for major leasing companies in the coming weeks. Thanks to the extension of our base maintenance division authorization with this aircraft type, we will also provide owners with hangar maintenance and ensure the aircraft airworthiness as soon as new operators are found,” Pavel Haleš added, commenting on the company’s latest achievement.

Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemics, which has had a major impact on the entire aviation sector, Czech Airlines Technics managed to successfully complete over 70 base maintenance overhauls on Boeing 737, Airbus A320 Family and ATR aircraft. Finnair, Transavia Airlines, Czech Airlines, Smartwings and NEOS are among the most important Czech Airlines Technics clients in the base maintenance division. In 2020, a team of CSAT mechanics also worked on projects for new customers, namely Jet2.com, Austrian Airlines and clients from both the government and private sectors.