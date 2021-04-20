Click to join an upcoming live event

Unilabs global COVID-19 testing network incorporated into IATA Travel Pass

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

IATA and Unilabs partner to help airline passengers manage COVID-19 tests

  • COVID-19 testing will play a major role in re-starting international travel
  • Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required by many governments
  • Unilabs will be able to securely upload test results in IATA Travel Pass

European diagnostic services provider Unilabs and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for the world’s airlines, have signed an agreement to incorporate Unilabs’ worldwide COVID-19 testing network into IATA Travel Pass.

The agreement will make Unilabs one of the first major lab groups to be integrated into IATA’s Travel Pass app. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required by many governments as a condition of entry, and the app makes the process seamless, secure, and easy. 

“COVID-19 testing will play a role in re-starting international travel. Travelers will need to understand test requirements, locate labs, verify their identity to the lab and transfer their test results to relevant parties – airlines and governments – as needed. Our partnership with Unilabs will give travellers access to Unilabs’ extensive network and help them securely and efficiently manage their test results,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“We are delighted that IATA has chosen us for this initiative,” said Michiel Boehmer, Unilabs’ President and COO. “As international travel starts coming back, we are ready to do our bit – delivering the fast, effective, and reliable COVID-19 tests that will get people moving again.”

IATA Travel Pass provides information on entry requirements, directs travelers to trusted labs, and allows passengers to receive and manage digital certificates for COVID-19 tests or vaccinations.

