New drive-through COVID-19 testing facility opens at Gatwick Airport Car Park

Gatwick travelers provided with convenient and affordable way to get tested prior to flying abroad and on return to the UK

New facility is run in partnership with the UK’s leading travel testing provider Collinson

All tests are administered by medical professionals on-site with most results available within 45 – 120 minutes

Test appointments should be made for before 4pm in order to receive same-day results

Airport Parking & Hotels, an airport parking operator, announces a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at its APH-owned car park at Gatwick Airport providing travelers with a convenient and affordable way to get tested prior to flying abroad and on return to the UK.

The facility is run in partnership with the UK’s leading travel testing provider Collinson and provides the full range of tests for travelers including RT-PCR, RT-LAMP, Antigen and Antibody testing. Collinson is also on the UK Government’s list of approved test providers for mandatory testing upon a traveler’s return to the UK, as well as for Test to Release requirements.

All tests are administered by medical professionals on-site with most results available within 45 – 120 minutes, depending on the test taken. Test appointments should be made for before 4pm in order to receive same-day results. For those travelers who require a pre-departure RT-PCR test, customers can book an airport hotel for the night before while awaiting results prior to flying.

Nick Caunter, Managing Director of Airport Parking & Hotels (APH) said: “Many people in the UK are eagerly looking forward to a holiday this year and testing looks certain to be a vital enabler for many months to come. The COVID testing facility at our APH Gatwick site provides travelers with the option to have their COVID test done at the same location as parking their car, ensuring the start and finish of their holiday is as simple and easy as possible.”

David Evans, Joint Chief Executive at Collinson said: “With summer travel looking increasingly likely, the partnership with APH provides travelers with a convenient option to have their COVID tests taken all in one place, whether that’s pre-departure or mandatory testing for UK arrivals. While the requirements around testing may change, we believe that offering travelers a greater amount of choice when it comes to the type of test they can take and the convenience of a car-park and hotel nearby is important to helping international travel resume safely.”

The APH car park is located only 12 minutes from Gatwick Airport, with bus transfers provided for customers every 10 – 15 minutes. APH has also launched in April a Super Flex cancellation policy for travelers booking airport parking at APH-owned car parks at Gatwick Airport and Manchester Airport, allowing customers to cancel their booking with a full refund right up to their arrival time at the car park, meaning that if for any reason there is a last-minute problem, they are not out of pocket for their parking.