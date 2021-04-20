Marriott Middle East, Egypt, and Turkey has under new leadership

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Hospitality Industry News Hotel & Resort News International Visitor News USA Travel News

Marriott Middle East, Egypt, and Turkey has under new leadership

10 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz

Marriott, the largest global hospitality company based in Maryland, USA has properties in 133 countries under 30 brands. Marriott announced a new CEO appointment for the Middle East today.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Marriott International appointed Mr. Sandeep Walia as Chief Operating Officer, Middle East
  2. Marriott also appointed Mr. Jerome Briet as Chief Development Officer for Europe, Middle East & Africa.
  3. Walia will step into the role on July 1, 2021, following the retirement of current COO, Guido De Wilde, announced last month. Briet will take on the role of Carlton Ervin, who was recently appointed as Marriott’s Global Development Officer, International.

Walia, will be responsible for Marriott International’s 146 operating hotels across the Middle East, as well as Egypt and Turkey, representing 21 hotel brands across ten countries, while Briet will be responsible for driving Marriott’s growth trajectory and market position across EMEA, while supporting the company’s global-wide development vision.

In his new position, Walia will work to drive the company’s recovery across the Middle East and grow its presence across the region, while supporting the company’s vision to become EMEA’s favourite travel company.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like