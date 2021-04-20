Marriott Middle East, Egypt, and Turkey has under new leadership

Marriott, the largest global hospitality company based in Maryland, USA has properties in 133 countries under 30 brands. Marriott announced a new CEO appointment for the Middle East today.

Marriott International appointed Mr. Sandeep Walia as Chief Operating Officer, Middle East Marriott also appointed Mr. Jerome Briet as Chief Development Officer for Europe, Middle East & Africa. Walia will step into the role on July 1, 2021, following the retirement of current COO, Guido De Wilde, announced last month. Briet will take on the role of Carlton Ervin, who was recently appointed as Marriott’s Global Development Officer, International.

Walia, will be responsible for Marriott International’s 146 operating hotels across the Middle East, as well as Egypt and Turkey, representing 21 hotel brands across ten countries, while Briet will be responsible for driving Marriott’s growth trajectory and market position across EMEA, while supporting the company’s global-wide development vision.

In his new position, Walia will work to drive the company’s recovery across the Middle East and grow its presence across the region, while supporting the company’s vision to become EMEA’s favourite travel company.