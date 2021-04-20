Click to join an upcoming live event

17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Cross Hotels & Resorts signs third hotel in Pattaya
Written by Harry Johnson

Cross Hotels & Resorts signs an agreement to open Cross Pattaya Phratamnak

  • Cross Pattaya Phratamnak will be the first property after Cross Hotels & Resorts’ luxury brand renaming
  • Cross Pattaya Phratamnak sits on a strategic headland overlooking the Gulf of Thailand and is surrounded by verdant woodlands
  • Cross Pattaya Phratamnak is set to open in August 2021

Cross Hotels & Resorts recently signed a significant hotel management agreement with Kasetsinn Co., Ltd. to open Cross Pattaya Phratamnak. In the face of the ongoing pandemic, Cross Hotels & Resorts continues to carve a leadership role in the hospitality sector as it once again proves that being agile in the marketplace pays dividends.

Cross Pattaya Phratamnak will be the first property after their luxury brand renaming from X2 (Cross To) to Cross. Synonymous with travel and the crossing of oceans, continents and countries, Cross’ pillars of core beliefs include natural inspiration, signature design and an uncompromised spirit of service. The brand’s signature properties bring to the market a new level of luxury that is intertwined with a strong sense community to encompass a borderless experience for savvy and financially independent travelers.

“I am pleased to announce that our agreement with Kasetsinn Co., Ltd. opens up a host of new opportunities for us. Presently, our lean and resilient business model gives us the maneuverability to act quickly. I firmly believe our clear branding and global distribution value proposition has allowed us to maximize benefits for all concerned parties,” said Harry Thaliwal, CEO, Cross Hotels & Resorts.

“We view this agreement with Cross Hotels & Resorts as an important deal as it is the first time we have developed an asset of this nature. The hospitality industry is built on trust and we believe we have found the perfect partner with the strongest brand image to drive this amazing hotel to both the domestic and global marketplace. Cross Hotels & Resorts has an extraordinary portfolio of existing properties and I am honoured to be part of the family,” said Thop Chandraprasert, Managing Director of Kasetsinn Co., Ltd.

Cross Hotels & Resorts currently operates 21 hotels across three distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe and Away – in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

