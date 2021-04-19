Difficult but vital decision: India placed on UK travel red list

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn European travel news Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Health News India Travel News International Visitor News People in Travel & Tourism Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Wire News UK Travel News

Difficult but vital decision: India placed on UK travel red list

12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Great Britain has detected 103 cases of a new variant first identified in India

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Boris Johnson cancels his visit to India
  • “Vast majority” of new variant first identified in India are linked to international travel
  • UK makes decision to add India to its red list

Just hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to Delhi amid a surge in COVID-19 infections there, UK government added India to its travel ‘red list’ of countries with surge in new coronavirus variant cases.

Great Britain has detected 103 cases of a new variant first identified in India, the “vast majority” of which are linked to international travel, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs in parliament on Monday.

“We’ve been analysing samples from these cases to see if this variant has any concerning characteristics, like greater transmissibility or resistance to treatments and vaccines, meaning that it needs to be listed as a variant of concern,” he said.

“After studying the data and on a precautionary basis, we’ve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list.”

India’s addition to the list means that, from 4am on Friday, people who are not UK or Irish residents or British citizens cannot enter the UK if they’ve been in India in the previous 10 days.

People from these groups who have been in India within the last 10 days will have to quarantine in a UK hotel for 10 days on arrival.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like