COVID test center opens at Belfast City Airport

44 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

The test center offers quick and affordable PCR and antigen (lateral flow) tests

  • The center’s opening coinciding with the resumption of international flights from Belfast City Airport
  • Flights have resumed today from Belfast City to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
  • Tests, which must be pre-booked, are also available for non-flying members of the general public

George Best Belfast City Airport has today opened a new COVID-19 testing facility with leading global diagnostics company, Randox.

The test center, purpose-built by leading Belfast building firm H&J Martin, offers quick and affordable PCR and antigen (lateral flow) tests, with its opening coinciding with the resumption of international flights from Belfast City Airport.

Airport Operations Manager, Judith Davis, explained:

“Flights have resumed today from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with our airline partner KLM, which is another positive step as airlines across the world rebuild and restart their networks.

“Currently the Dutch Government requires all passengers entering the Netherlands to have taken and returned a negative result from both a PCR and an antigen (lateral flow) test. Providing this service on-site is the ultimate convenience for our passengers, which is something we pride ourselves on and continually strive to enhance.”

PCR tests and antigen tests by Randox available at Belfast City Airport. Judith details further the benefits this offers the people of Northern Ireland.

“These tests, which must be pre-booked, aren’t just reserved for passengers flying from Belfast City Airport but are also available for non-flying members of the general public.

