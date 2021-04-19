American Indian Alaska Native Tourism announces Visitor Outreach department

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) announced the formation of its second new department in 2021 – the new Visitor Outreach department.

Tourism research indicates many travelers will choose to pass on international destinations in favor of exploring destinations closer to home. AIANTA’s robust tourism trade show appearance, includes attendance at BrandUSA’s Travel Week trade shows, ITB Berlin, IPW, and more. This is AIANTA’s second new department this year, following the introduction of the new Tribal Relations & Outreach Department.

The new department of American Indian Alaska Native Tourism will fulfill the organization’s goals in expanding awareness of indigenous experiences and destinations with domestic and international visitors.

The department is being headed by former Visit Albuquerque employee Maureen Chavez (Pueblo of Acoma), who has a long and distinguished career in tourism, hospitality, and destination sales. Prior to Visit Albuquerque, Maureen worked with the Sky City Cultural Center & Haak’u Museum and Acoma Business Enterprises.

“We are excited to welcome Maureen Chavez to our growing team,” said Sherry L. Rupert, AIANTA CEO. “As domestic and international visitors continue to demand more authentic, indigenous experiences when traveling throughout the United States, Maureen will facilitate connections between these global audiences and the tribes marketing to them.”