Qatar Airways introduces new UV cabin disinfection technology on board

Qatar Airways starts using Honeywell’s Ultraviolet (UV) Cabin System version 2.0

All devices have undergone comprehensive testing on board Qatar Airways’ aircraft

UV light has been shown to be capable of inactivating various viruses and bacteria when properly applied

Qatar Airways becomes the first global carrier to operate Honeywell’s Ultraviolet (UV) Cabin System version 2.0, further advancing its hygiene measures on board.

The latest version of the Honeywell UV Cabin System that is owned and operated by Qatar Aviation Services (QAS), has been introduced to add flexibility, improve reliability, mobility and ease of use compared to its predecessor, with extended UV wings that treat both narrow and wide areas on board, reducing the overall disinfection time. This version also includes a hand wand that disinfects areas like the cockpit and other smaller spaces and is non-motorized leading to less battery consumption. In clinical tests, UV light has been shown to be capable of inactivating various viruses and bacteria when properly applied.

After receiving 17 units of the latest version of the Honeywell UV Cabin System V2, the devices have all undergone comprehensive testing on board Qatar Airways’ aircraft. The airline aims to operate them on board all aircraft turnarounds at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the first global airline to operate the latest version of the Honeywell UV Cabin System V2 on board our aircraft, it is significantly more user friendly and technologically advanced. QAS has continued to maintain our impeccable service during the outbreak of COVID-19, specifically supporting with repatriation flights and increased cargo workloads.

“As the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating, the first airline in the Middle East to begin trials of the innovative new IATA Travel Pass ‘Digital Passport’ mobile app, and most recently, the first airline in the world to operate a flight with fully vaccinated crew and passengers – it is in our core to continuously be at the forefront of innovation, and to keep implementing the latest safety and hygiene measures on board and on the ground.”

QAS continues to uphold its world-class handling standards and long standing relationships with all airlines, and together with HIA ensures a safe and seamless journey for all passengers. Qatar Airways’ aircraft will continue to be regularly disinfected using cleaning products recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The latest version of the Honeywell UV Cabin System V2 will be utilized as an additional step after manual disinfection, to ensure the very highest standards of cleanliness.