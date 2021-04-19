Click to join an upcoming live event

Expedia announces new direction in brand positioning

22 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Expedia preparing for post-vaccination travel demand

  • Today marks the beginning of Expedia’s journey in becoming the ultimate travel companion
  • New global positioning grounded in the understanding that who you travel with matters
  • Expedia looks to overhaul its business to better cater to travelers who value maximizing their time

Building on its 25 years in business, Expedia Brand today announces a new direction as the world prepares for the return of travel demand. Launching a new global positioning grounded in the understanding that who you travel with matters, today marks the beginning of Expedia’s journey in becoming the ultimate travel companion, helping travelers every step of the way.

Expedia‘s renewed commitment to travelers comes on the heels of what has arguably been one of the toughest years for the travel industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of conducting deep customer research to understand and address critical traveler pain points, the new positioning marks a pivotal moment for the brand as it looks to overhaul its business to better cater to travelers who value maximizing their time and want to get the most out of their overall travel experience. From an updated look and feel to enhanced product offerings, Expedia is looking to double down on efforts to deliver on travelers’ evolving wants and needs in a post-pandemic world.

“For the past 25 years, we’ve been focused on volume and transactions as our way of growing our business. What we’ve found however, over the past year, is that our customers want more from a travel company. They want a trusted partner who is there with them every step of the way, supporting them to ensure they get the most out of their trips,” said Shiv Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Expedia Brand.

“Like many travel brands, COVID-19 has forced us all to look inwards and reflect on who we are as a brand and what that means to our consumers. It became clear to us that in order for our travelers to have an amazing trip, it matters who they travel with, and we need to understand the important role we play in being that partner,” said Singh. “As travelers adjust to the new norms post-COVID, we must adjust as well, and this is just the first chapter in a multi-year journey to really deliver against our mission of being a brand that is there for travelers from start to finish.”

FRESH LOOK AND EXPERIENCE

At the heart of the rebrand is a refresh of Expedia’s platform experience across its award-winning mobile app and more than 70 websites. The new home screens reflect a clear and simple layout, with product features that will empower travelers to build a complete trip that suits their needs and interests, bringing together multiple trip elements seamlessly. Along with the ability to purchase flights, lodging, cars, activities and more on a single platform, Expedia introduces a series of updates aligned to its brand vision of being the ultimate travel companion:

