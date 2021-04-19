Click to join an upcoming live event

United Airlines adds new Croatia, Greece and Iceland flights as countries reopen to vaccinated travelers

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

United is giving travelers more options for summer travel by flying direct to countries that are starting to reopen to vaccinated visitors

  • Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Dubrovnik, Croatia
  • Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights from from Washington Dulles International Airport to Athens, Greece
  • Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights from from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland

United Airlines is adding three new flights to its international network, giving travelers more options for summer travel by flying direct to countries that are starting to reopen to vaccinated visitors. Starting in July, United Airlines will offer new direct flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Dubrovnik, Croatia, from Washington Dulles International Airport to Athens, Greece and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland, all subject to government approval.

United’s Travel-Ready Center enables customers to upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccine documentation, and have it certified ahead of check-in so customers can get their boarding pass before getting to the airport. United is the only airline that does this seamlessly in the airline’s mobile app.

The addition of these new routes reflects an increase in interest among United’s customers: in the last month, searches on United.com for flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland are up 61%. And customers can book travel starting today at United.com and on the United mobile app.  

“As countries around the world begin the process of reopening, leisure travelers are eager to take a long-awaited getaway to new international destinations,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances. “These three new routes unlock the natural beauty of the outdoors for our guests. They are also the latest example of how United is remaining nimble in rebuilding our network.”

Croatia

United plans to add the only nonstop service between the U.S. and Croatia on July 8, with service to Dubrovnik on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast. The airline will operate three weekly flights between Newark and Dubrovnik through October 3 on a Boeing 767-300ER with 30 United Polaris business class seats. Flights will operate Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from Newark and on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from Dubrovnik and will be timed to connect in Newark to over 65 cities in North America. 

