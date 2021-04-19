Click to join an upcoming live event

Tourism Resilience is Setting a Trend for the WTTC Summit in Cancun

27 mins ago
by Hon Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism Jamaica

Using the upcoming WTTC Summit in Cancun as a starting point, tourism leaders are setting the stage in rebuilding the new normal.

Regardless if they attend the summit in person or make their voice known, WTTC is setting the stage in uniting the industry.

  1. Resilience in tourism is what the CEO of WTTC Gloria Guevara, and Edmund Bartlett, the Minister of Tourism of Jamaica are known for. Bartlett is the brain behind the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre .
  2. Guevara’s achievement is to pull off the WTTC Summit in Cancun and to bring the leaders of the most influential companies together. Over time she managed to find a way and connect the public sector in times the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid showed tremendous weaknesses.
  3. Bartlett is a public official with tremendous influence. In this article, he explains how to promote a more resilient post-COVID tourism industry, and this may be setting the stage for the WTTC summit in Cancun.

The Hon. Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, a Tourism Hero by the World Tourism Network, has been able to see the world from a global and not only from a local perspective. In absence of effective leadership in the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Minister Bartlett was able to often fill this void.

With the upcoming World Travel and Tourism Council Summit in Cancun, leaders are setting the stage and trends necessary to guide the world in building the new normal for the tourism sector. It’s irrelevant who is physically attending the summit, but the symbolic value is tremendous to inspire leaders to unite.

WTTC is demonstrating global tourism resilience. It’s expected the Cancun summit will be the continuation of an aggressive rebuilding process for the travel and tourism industry

Here is what the Hon. Edmund Bartlett wrote for the Jamaica Gleaner today and made available to eTurboNews.

