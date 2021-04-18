Biosecurity will keep the WTTC Global Summit in Cancun safe

- The World Travel and Tourism Council issues its Health and Safety Plan for the upcoming WTTC Summit in Cancun, Mexico, April 25-27, 2021
- A true winner in this exercise to demonstrate a safe conference during COVID-19 is Global Rescue, a US-based company providing guidance and rescue to delegates if necessary.
- The health and safety plan has been produced by WTTC and the Quintana Roo State Government and outlines the measures taken by the joint Biosecurity committee to create a safe environment/ bubble for the 2021 WTTC Global
Here are the guidelines attending delegates received today from WTTC.
Before setting out on your trip, we highly recommend that you: