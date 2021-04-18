Biosecurity will keep the WTTC Global Summit in Cancun safe

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Breaking Travel News etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Health News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Meeting Industry News meetings.travel Mexico travel news People in Travel & Tourism rebuilding Resort News Tourism Tourism News Travel Destination Travel News Travel Safety & Emergencies Travel Wire News

Biosecurity will keep the WTTC Global Summit in Cancun safe

3 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz

WTTC delegates are getting ready to leave for Cancun, Mexico to attend the 2021 Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council. WTTC in cooperation with Moon Palace Convention Center, Global Rescue and the Mexican State of Quintana Roo developed a Biosecurity scheme to keep delegates safe.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The World Travel and Tourism Council issues its Health and Safety Plan for the upcoming WTTC Summit in Cancun, Mexico, April 25-27, 2021
  2. A true winner in this exercise to demonstrate a safe conference during COVID-19 is Global Rescue, a US-based company providing guidance and rescue to delegates if necessary.
  3. The health and safety plan has been produced by WTTC and the Quintana Roo State Government and outlines the measures taken by the joint Biosecurity committee to create a safe environment/ bubble for the 2021 WTTC Global

A joint Biosecurity committee to create a safe environment/ bubble for the 2021 WTTC Global Summit, Moon Palace Convention Centre, Cancun, Mexico.

Here are the guidelines attending delegates received today from WTTC.

Before setting out on your trip, we highly recommend that you:

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like