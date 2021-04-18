Consider Leaving Chad Now

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
African Tourism Board News Breaking Travel News Chad travel news etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News International Visitor News rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Deals Travel News Travel Wire News

Consider Leaving Chad Now

11 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Consider Leaving Chad Now
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Chad could become one of the most beautiful countries in Africa to visit, with cultural attractions no one else in the world has. However security remains the major reason to keep Chad isolated from visitors.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Chad could impose travel restrictions and block communication channels and advised against travel within the country outside the Capital City N’Djamena.
  2. Chas has the potential to become a new face in global tourism, but security is stopping all such developments.
  3. The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees from the capital of Chad, N’Djamena, amid Civil unrest and the threat of armed violence is likely, the US Embassy in Chad said in a statement.

According to Dr. Peter Tarlow, head of Safer Tourism and co-chair of the World Tourism Network, Chad has been working on launching its travel and tourism industry. Chad has a unique opportunity and would bring an attractive cultural aspect to world tourism.

Currently, advisors from Spain are in the capital city N’Djamena to plan for options to open this currency generating visitors industry for the country. Safertourism has been working on an evaluation.

Safety and security however remains a major issue in Chad,

“Armed non-governmental groups in northern Chad have moved south and appear to be heading toward N’Djamena. Due to their growing proximity to N’Djamena, and the possibility for violence in the city, non-essential US government employees have been ordered to leave Chad by commercial airline. US citizens in Chad wishing to depart should take advantage of commercial flights”, the statement says.

On Saturday, Chad’s Army said it had “completely destroyed” a column of rebels that attacked the country on the day of the presidential election last week.

According to an AFP journalist, four tanks and several soldiers were deployed at the northern entrance of N’Djamena on Saturday evening, where military vehicles continued to drive towards the fighting.

A week ago, members of the Libya-based rebel group Force for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), claimed to have seized garrisons near Chad’s northern borders with Niger and Libya “without resistance”.

Chad is notorious for terrorist activity and illegal migration. In 2014, France launched Operation Barkhane in the Sahel. Chad is located in the Sahel zone.

Operation Barkhane It is being held jointly with the military forces of the G5 Sahel bloc that includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, and Mauritania.

You may also like