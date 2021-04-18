Consider Leaving Chad Now

Chad could become one of the most beautiful countries in Africa to visit, with cultural attractions no one else in the world has. However security remains the major reason to keep Chad isolated from visitors.

Chad could impose travel restrictions and block communication channels and advised against travel within the country outside the Capital City N’Djamena. Chas has the potential to become a new face in global tourism, but security is stopping all such developments. The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees from the capital of Chad, N’Djamena, amid Civil unrest and the threat of armed violence is likely, the US Embassy in Chad said in a statement.

According to Dr. Peter Tarlow, head of Safer Tourism and co-chair of the World Tourism Network, Chad has been working on launching its travel and tourism industry. Chad has a unique opportunity and would bring an attractive cultural aspect to world tourism.

Currently, advisors from Spain are in the capital city N’Djamena to plan for options to open this currency generating visitors industry for the country. Safertourism has been working on an evaluation.

Safety and security however remains a major issue in Chad,

“Armed non-governmental groups in northern Chad have moved south and appear to be heading toward N’Djamena. Due to their growing proximity to N’Djamena, and the possibility for violence in the city, non-essential US government employees have been ordered to leave Chad by commercial airline. US citizens in Chad wishing to depart should take advantage of commercial flights”, the statement says.

On Saturday, Chad’s Army said it had “completely destroyed” a column of rebels that attacked the country on the day of the presidential election last week.

According to an AFP journalist, four tanks and several soldiers were deployed at the northern entrance of N’Djamena on Saturday evening, where military vehicles continued to drive towards the fighting.

A week ago, members of the Libya-based rebel group Force for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), claimed to have seized garrisons near Chad’s northern borders with Niger and Libya “without resistance”.

Chad is notorious for terrorist activity and illegal migration. In 2014, France launched Operation Barkhane in the Sahel. Chad is located in the Sahel zone.

Operation Barkhane It is being held jointly with the military forces of the G5 Sahel bloc that includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, and Mauritania.