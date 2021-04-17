COVID kills: Latest event victim

For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has killed off the Pattaya Music Festival.

The redesignation as a red coronavirus zone has halted activities in the city of Pattaya. Annual post-Songkran Kong Khao Festival at Lan Po Public Park has also been canceled. The Pattaya Deputy Mayor says the Naklua Walk & Eat weekend market will continue as he believes tourism-driven events must continue.

COVID kills yet another event as Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome announced yesterday the cancellation of the April 30-May 2, 2021, Music Festival concerts. The Mayor cited Chonburi’s redesignation as a “red” coronavirus highest-control zone by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

City hall also canceled the annual post-Songkran Kong Khao Festival at Lan Po Public Park set for April 20. The Mayor noted that the Pattaya Kite Festival, which is spread out over 300 meters on Pattaya Beach through April 19, will continue. The Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion and Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Connext seminar, which runs through April 19, also will continue, he said.