COVID kills: Latest event victim

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Cultural Travel News etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding Thailand travel news Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Safety & Emergencies

COVID kills: Latest event victim

56 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has killed off the Pattaya Music Festival.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The redesignation as a red coronavirus zone has halted activities in the city of Pattaya.
  2. Annual post-Songkran Kong Khao Festival at Lan Po Public Park has also been canceled.
  3. The Pattaya Deputy Mayor says the Naklua Walk & Eat weekend market will continue as he believes tourism-driven events must continue.

COVID kills yet another event as Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome announced yesterday the cancellation of the April 30-May 2, 2021, Music Festival concerts. The Mayor cited Chonburi’s redesignation as a “red” coronavirus highest-control zone by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

City hall also canceled the annual post-Songkran Kong Khao Festival at Lan Po Public Park set for April 20. The Mayor noted that the Pattaya Kite Festival, which is spread out over 300 meters on Pattaya Beach through April 19, will continue. The Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion and Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Connext seminar, which runs through April 19, also will continue, he said.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like