India and Sri Lanka: Neighborly travel

2 hours ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India

In a step being welcomed by all the stakeholders, Sri Lanka has become the latest country with which India has signed an air bubble agreement.

  1. Sri Lanka is the 28th country with which India has signed a travel bubble pact to facilitate air service between the two nations.
  2. India and Sri Lanka share a maritime border separated by the Palk Strait.
  3. In the past, ferry services for tourists were introduced but suspended repeatedly because of their low usage.

The new air travel bubble between India and Sri Lanka will enable the airlines of the two nations to fly to and from each other’s country. Sri Lanka is a friendly neighbor of India, with long ties in several fields, and there are deep racial and cultural links between the 2 countries.

India is the only neighbor of Sri Lanka, sharing a maritime border separated by the Palk Strait. Both nations are republics within the Commonwealth of Nations, occupying a strategic position in South Asia and have sought to build a common security umbrella in the Indian Ocean.

