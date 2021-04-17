Canada’s Ontario setting up COVID-19 border checkpoints to stop non-essential travelers

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel News etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Human Rights News International Visitor News People in Travel & Tourism Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Transportation News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Wire News

Canada’s Ontario setting up COVID-19 border checkpoints to stop non-essential travelers

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Canada’s Ontario setting up COVID-19 border checkpoints to stop non-essential travelers
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Ontario announces coronavirus checkpoints at borders with Quebec and Manitoba provinces

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Ontario to stop and turn away all non-essential travelers from other provinces
  • New Ontario travel restrictions will take effect on Monday, April 19
  • New provisions toughen COVID-19 lockdown rules that are already the strictest in North America

The officials in Canada‘s Ontario announced today that the province is setting up COVID-19 checkpoints at its borders with neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Quebec in order to stop and turn away all non-essential travelers.

According to Premier Doug Ford, the new travel restrictions will take effect on Monday, April 19, and only people who need to enter Ontario to work, receive medical care or deliver goods will be allowed to cross the provincial borders. Ford also extended a stay-at-home order for Ontario residents to six weeks from four weeks and gave police new powers to ramp up enforcement of his pandemic restrictions.

The new provisions toughen COVID-19 lockdown rules that Ford described as already the strictest in North America. Outdoor gatherings with people from other households are banned under the new orders, and capacity limits for large retailers will be cut to 25% of normal.

Indoor religious gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, and non-essential construction projects are being suspended. There are also new restrictions on outdoor recreational venues, such as soccer fields and playgrounds.

Ford called on Canada’s federal government to tighten control of international borders and further restrict air travel into the country. Canada set a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 9,561. Nearly half of those cases were in Ontario, which is dealing with record COVID-19 hospitalizations as new variants of the virus spread.

“We’re losing the battle between the variants and the vaccines,” Ford said. “The pace of our vaccine supply has not kept up with the spread of the new COVID variants. We are on our heels. But if we dig in, remain steadfast, we can turn this around.”

You may also like