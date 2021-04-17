Boutique Air announces new Las Vegas-Merced route

Click to join an upcoming live event

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson

With the lifting of pandemic restrictions people are really ready to start traveling again

  • Boutique Air expands its network out of the Merced Yosemite Regional Airport
  • New route will be the third Boutique Air route out of Merced
  • Boutique Air plans to operate the route with the Pilatus PC-12

Boutique Air announced plans to expand its network out of the Merced Yosemite Regional Airport in California. Boutique Air will begin operating nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Nevada starting Thursday, April 22, 2021.  The new route will offer round-trip service on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Boutique Air plans to operate its executive style aircraft, the Pilatus PC-12.

This will be the third Boutique Air route out of Merced and provides customers in the Las Vegas region with a quick direct flight to the Yosemite National Park area.

“Several years ago we operated flights from Merced and we are thrilled to offer this popular destination again.”  stated Shawn Simpson, Boutique Air CEO. “With the lifting of pandemic  restrictions people are really ready to start traveling again. Vegas has been at the top of the request list for our Merced customers.”

Boutique Air is a full codeshare partner with United Airlines and has an interline agreement with American Airlines.

Boutique Air is an FAA certified and US Department of Transportation authorized airline founded in 2007.

