India closes all monuments and museums due to new COVID wave

In a further blow to tourism, India has closed all major monuments and museums until May 15, 2021, in view of the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

A staggering 3,693 monuments will be closed along with 50 museums including the Taj Mahal, Humayun Tomb, and Red Fort. As are so many other countries around the world, India is having to deal with another wave of COVID-19 cases. In other sectors, airport terminals at Mumbai may see flights being rescheduled to cope with the reduced workload by way of cargo flights.

As many as 3,693 monuments and 50 museums will be hit, including the iconic attractions in Agra and Delhi, such as the Taj Mahal, Humayun Tomb, and Red Fort.

The centrally-protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be closed, impacting tourism which had just begin to pick up for domestic travelers. The ASI is under the Ministry of Culture and covers a vast array of monuments, excavations, and museums, along with the conservation and preservation of monuments.