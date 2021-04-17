China’s SF Airlines inaugurates new Shenzhen-Manila route

new route will expand the airline’s network to 79 destinations at home and abroad

SF Airlines flies from Shenzhen to Manila, Philippines

New route will provide efficient air cargo services between China and the Philippines

The Shenzhen-Manila route will see four weekly round-trip flights

China’s SF Airlines announced the launch of a new international cargo route linking south China’s Shenzhen and the Philippines’ capital city of Manila.

According to Chinese air-cargo carrier, the new route will expand the airline’s network to 79 destinations at home and abroad.

The route is expected to provide efficient air cargo services between China and the Philippines, mainly carrying cross-border e-commerce goods and fresh agricultural products.

The Shenzhen-Manila route will see four weekly round-trip flights using the B757-200 all-cargo freighter, with a weekly air freight transport capacity of more than 220 tons.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of the Chinese delivery giant SF Express. It currently operates a fleet of 64 all-cargo freighters.