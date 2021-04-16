The easiest countries to gain citizenship in

Most common ways to get dual citizenship are through ancestry, marriage, and investment

Residents tired of their country and ready for a move are being offered six sovereign states where citizenship is easy to come by.

Experts living across the globe have looked at which countries in the world have the simplest requirements for citizenship.

Gaining dual citizenship will give possessors an extra passport, more visa-free travel, additional employment options, and special tax perks in some places.

The most common ways to get dual citizenship are through ancestry, marriage, and investment.

When living abroad or at home, having two passports from different countries can be very helpful.

Depending on which country you decide to apply for dual citizenship in, it can offer tax benefits and extra ways to travel between. It also opens up a whole other country for you to work and play in.

If you have got your heart set on becoming a dual citizen, but you’re not sure where to start, this will be a great guide. The experts have put together a list of some countries where the process to get dual citizenship is relatively easy compared to others.

By thoroughly investigating a range of options, you can find the right second home for you and gain the security and flexibility you are looking for.