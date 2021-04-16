WTTC: Travel and Tourism on the road to recovery

As the world begins to reopen to travel and tourism, meetings and conferences – in person, it is important to recognize how being accessible will launch business in the right direction.

Providing accessible travel is both a social imperative and a business opportunity. WTTC has prepared important guidelines based on the frameworks of leaders, experts, and government organizations. The guidelines follow a similar structure to the High-Level Inclusion & Diversity Guidelines and Mental Health Guidelines.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) today launched its new high-level guidelines for inclusion and accessibility in the sector which focus on the experience of travelers with disabilities and will help make the Travel & Tourism sector a more inclusive space.

These innovative and important guidelines were compiled on the basis of insights and frameworks developed by private sector leaders in Travel & Tourism, travel and disability experts, and research from intergovernmental organizations.

Divided into four pillars, the guidelines follow a similar structure to the High-Level Inclusion & Diversity Guidelines and Mental Health Guidelines WTTC released over the past six months.

The four key pillars include: