5 Free PDF Software to Edit Your Documents

The majority of companies and businesses prefer their official documents ranging from legal documents, articles, or manuals done in Portable Document Format (PDF). Unlike other document formats, PDF leaves no room for unauthorized editing thus making it more secure.

When looking for perfect PDF software one has to look at the tools offered by the software. These tools include the ability to fill forms, add graphics, texts, links, or even images. Most of the software has similar features but also has distinct differences.

This article will help you know some of the free PDF software you can use to edit your documents as discussed below:

Lua PDF

Lua PDF converter is a free website-based free PDF converter tool that does not require downloading or signing in. Users can convert PDF to DOC, Excel to PDF, and similarly other formats to and from PDF which includes PowerPoint Presentation (PPT), Portable Graphics Format (PNG), Joint Photographic Group Expert (JPG) and Hypertext Markup Language (HTML). The website can also be used to merge and compress PDF documents. Lua PDF converter is easy to use as all the functions are available on the homepage.

To convert a document, an editor can upload the document on the Lua PDF converter server or easily drag the document to be converted into the preferred option. The Lua PDF converter is compatible with all the devices. It might however be a disadvantage for those having documents larger than 5MB as it is only limited to converting files that are less than 5MB in size.

Sejda PDF

The program has both online and offline (desktop) versions meaning you do not have to download the program. It has more than 40 functions that comprise a signature tool, blank page, images, and shapes insertion.

There are however notable differences between the offline and desktop versions where the editors can add PDFs by Uniform Rescue Locator (URL) and a link with the online version.

The Sejda PDF Editor can only edit three PDFs per hour with the number of pages limited to only less than 200 and documents not larger than 50 MB. The program also automatically deletes all the files after two hours.

The online version of the Sejda PDF Editor works on all operating systems while the desktop version is compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux.

PDFescape

PDFescape is another software that is easy to use as it has both online and the desktop versions. It is important to note that the desktop version is not available for free. The free tools on the online version are a PDF editor, reader, form designer, filler, and annotations like highlights and sticky notes. The program does not have a watermark and neither requires an account or sign-in nor a trial period.

With this program, editors can customize the texts in their preferred style and types, insert signatures, easily add texts, lines, shapes, arrows, images, and crop out, rotate and add delete pages as well as insert clickable URL links on your PDF document. With the program one cannot edit pre-existing images or change texts and is only free for documents less than 10 MB or 100 pages. The online version is compatible with all the operating systems while the Desktop version can run on Windows 7 and above.

Smallpdf

This is a free PDF software that enables editors to compress PDF, convert PDFs to and from Word DOC, Excel DOC, PPT, PNG, JPG, and HTML without having to have a user account.

One can display, print, and share PDF online, insert page numbers, remove one or multiple pages, rotate one or all pages, merge multiple PDF documents, extract pages from PDF and create a signature. One can also add and remove PDF file passwords. The software is only limited to two PDF daily and does not allow for editing of existing text, and is compatible with all operating systems including IOS, Windows, and Android

PDFelement

The program provides all the basic editing tools and requirements for a PDF document including text editing, adding images as well as links. Just like in a word document, editors can insert the background pages, footers, and headers.

The software also allows editors to crop the pages, insert, rotate and delete PDF pages.

The free version however has watermarks on all pages of the PDF document despite the amazing features and tools. The program is supported by macOS, iOS, Windows, and Android operating systems.