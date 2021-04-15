Traveling to Jamaica? These Are Must-Have Apps

Jamaica is the third-largest island in the Caribbean made up of coastal lowlands, a limestone plateau, the Blue Mountains, and a group of volcanic hills, in the east. Despite Jamaica being a small country, it has had a tremendous influence on music globally. Reggae and dancehall music was born in Jamaica with Bob Marley as the most famous performer of the Country. Jamaica has the fastest runners on earth and has beautiful women.

There are many places to visit in Jamaica among them; Abba Jahnehoy Place (Negril), Dolphin Cove Negril (Lucea), Jamaica Pond, 41 Fleet Street, A heartbeat of Jamaica – Discover Falmouth, Abba Jahnehoy Place, Accompong Village, Ahhh…Ras Natango Gallery and Garden, Anglican Church as well as the Bamboo Beach.

This makes it a must-visit country in the Caribbean for its rich culture and diversity. Below are some of the applications you must have when or before traveling to Jamaica.

Jamaica Travel & Explore, Offline Country Guide

For a wonder luster planning to travel to Jamaica interested in the island’s culture, art, history, cuisine, flora, and fauna, you need to have Jamaica travel and explore the offline Country guide.

The application has all features and images of the Country that can be accessed offline and you do not need an internet connection to explore.

The application has features of routes to take you to your destination and show you other fascinating places, it has a separate section for main attractions and informs you about Airways, Roadways, Railways, and Waterways for hassle-free Travel.

The application can take you through the Wildlife Wanderings, not only teach you how to cook mouth-watering delicacies but also taste them, get updated with live news while in the country, and has a phrasebook to learn Basic English phrases.

The guide also has a feature that enables you to communicate in your language while in the country.

On-Time Taxi Jamaica

You will need this taxi app to facilitate your navigation from destination to destination in Jamaica They provide clean cars and qualified drivers and have been serving the Jamaican people for the past 18 years making it the most preferred taxi service.

They offer a wide range of services including 100% Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) insurance and Voucher Incentive Program (VIP) voucher system therefore there is no need to wait for long periods as they have the largest fleet spread across the city.

Professional drivers pick up and drop off passengers in record time from any location, at any time of the day and night.

Jamaican Translator

You need the Jamaican Translator application as it allows you to translate from Standard English to Jamaican Patois. This will help you interact with locals who cannot speak English better. The application is however not 100 percent accurate.

SeatGuru

SeatGuru enables travelers to choose the right seat during the online check-in process. You get to identify which row has a power outlet, extra legroom, or whether it is far from the washrooms. The app is free and available both for Android and iOS. You can also use the mobile app on your laptop by emulating it through Bluestacks Emulator.

The application will require you to Just plug in your flight number and it will identify the type of plane you’ll be flying on and display a color-coded map of the best to worst seats on your flight to Jamaica.

LoungeBuddy

The application enables travelers to view, book and access airport lounges around the world in seconds. There are more than 2000 worldwide lounges on the application’s catalog with amenities such as Wi-Fi and showers, food, and bar service.

When planning for your trip to Jamaica, download the application for free on either Android or iOS and kick back and relax in a well-appointed airport lounge on your next trip.

Jamaica Experiences

Jamaica Experiences Mobile App provides you with everything you need for your lust as a wanderer in Jamaica. Travel Jamaica like a local with this unique guide to the best sights, hotels, restaurants, events, and more. It is user-friendly and you can access your personal Jamaica travel tips anytime and anywhere.

Lastly, you should have a WhatsApp application on your mobile phone because you will love to share the amazing Jamaican experiences and sceneries with friends and relatives