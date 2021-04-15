Why Solitaire Games Are So Addictive To Play?

Solitaire refers to any game played on a tabletop with cards and dominoes played by one person traditionally. These games include peg solitaire and mahjong solitaire. However, there are dozens of solitaire online options on desktop computers to phones and tablets since Microsoft introduced it to personal computers in 1990.

Klondike is the most popular version of the game with its popularity being traced back to the 90s when it was incorporated into Microsoft Windows 3.0. The game uses a 52-card deck and the goal is to arrange them by suit, starting with the Ace and ending with the King, on empty areas called the foundations.

The cards are dealt into 7 piles on the game area (tableau) facing down, except for the upper one in each pile. The players have to build sequences and move them within piles to access and reveal bottom cards Sequences on the game area are arranged in alternating colors and in descending order from King to Ace.

Only Kings can be moved into empty spaces on the tableau with the remaining cards that were not dealt into the piles arranged in a Stockpile. Other Solitaire games include Spider, FreeCell Solitaire, Tripeaks, Pyramid, Baker’s dozen, Forty thieves, and Yukon.

The game has maintained its appeal for the past 30 years when it was originally integrated into Microsoft’s operating system as a fun and easy way to teach users how to operate a computer mouse as a skill that was only replacing keyboard commands at the time.

Solitaire was even inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame in early May 2019

Years later, the card game has become more of an obsession than just a tool for learning computer skills. Accessibility of the game on Microsoft computers is the driver of Computer Solitaire addiction.

The urge to compete with yourself is a force to solitaire addiction. The fun of the game comes from the fact that it drives you to push your limits even though it is a single-player game. The desire to beat your last record grows higher and higher every time you play. This prompts you to want to surpass every high score you get and want to do better the next time you play.

When you get yourself in this situation try and build your discipline by limiting the time you play by planning important tasks or going through a certain number of games regardless of the results.

Most solitaire addicts were playing to relieve stress from difficult times in their lives and they needed to relax as a way of relaxation or relieving stress. Winning the game after playing for the first time made them feel better thereby forgetting their problems. It then becomes a habit and an escape plan whenever they feel low and want to unwind and rest.

Should you ever be playing Solitaire as an escape technique to your trying moments, try and find other ways to unwind and make them your habits. You can maybe take your favorite coffee, work out, cycle, call a friend or find an alternative that worked for you previously. This will help you and your addiction to solitaire games will gradually fade.

To add to that, the very easy nature of solitaire games makes them addictive. It is not complex and players do not need to go through threads of instructions or search for hacks on the internet to play it. The game involves simple recurrent actions and has clear objectives that make one play over and over again. For this try to be mindful about every move and create interesting tactics to have fun and also improve your attentiveness, intelligence, and other skills if you play with dedication.

You can also avoid spending more time playing by choosing advanced variations of solitaire like canfield, scorpion, and four suits where after many attempts to surpass your highest score you will lose the oomph to play again.

In conclusion, play solitaire games solely to have fun because if you divert all your attention to the games you will become bored and even unproductive in your other aspects of life that require your concentration and energy.