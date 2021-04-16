Click to join an upcoming live event

Trendsetters in World Tourism: WTTC Summit Program for Cancun

by Juergen T Steinmetz

Against all odds the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) will go through with its global summit in Cancun Mexico this month. This event is a trend setter, where top leaders will come together the first time after the outbreak of COVID.

  1. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) gave a sneak view of its action-packed program at its upcoming Global Annual Tourism Summit in Cancun, Mexico, on April 26 and April 27, 2021.
  2. World Tourism Network members will be able to virtually interact in this trend-setting event live-streamed on the World Tourism Network website. WTN members will be able to discuss issues on the WTN Member WhatsApp and Linkedin Group.
  3. Find out who will be in Cancun, who will be speaking, and what the topics are to open the world up for the new normal in travel and tourism.

In cooperation with WTTC and WTN, eTurboNews will live stream the event on all platforms including eTurboNews.com and livestream.travel on April 26 and 27.

Juergen Steinmetz, who is the chairman and founder of the World Tourism Network (WTN) and also the publisher of eTurboNews, will be attending this important summit in Cancun. WTN members physically at the Cancun Summit are invited to be included in live coverage. All WTN Members may comment and discuss issues on the member-only WhatsApp and Linkedin Group. To become a WTN member, go to www.wtn.travel/register

Click on the next page to find out more about the upcoming WTTC summit, the program, and the participants.

