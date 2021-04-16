Aeroflot adds third frequency on Seychelles route

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airline News Airport news Aviation News etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding Russia travel news Seychelles travel news Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Travel Destination Travel News

Aeroflot adds third frequency on Seychelles route

31 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Aeroflot has this week announced a new non-stop frequency from its Moscow hub – Sheremetyevo International Airport – to the Seychelles islands, beginning May 1, 2021.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. New direct flights linking Moscow to Mahe Island in the Seychelles are restarting after a long hiatus.
  2. Service will operate between the 2 destinations on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting next month.
  3. It has been 17 years since Aeroflot set its landing gear down on the island of Mahe in the Seychelles.

The news came two weeks after Aeroflot made its first return to the islands after 17 years of absence.

The airline will now offer three direct flights linking Moscow and Mahé Island. The flights will be operating on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Announcing the new flight schedule, the Chief Marketing Officer for Aeroflot, Anton Myagkov, expressed the excitement with this new frequency in response to the demand for Seychelles on the market.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like