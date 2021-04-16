Aeroflot adds third frequency on Seychelles route

Aeroflot has this week announced a new non-stop frequency from its Moscow hub – Sheremetyevo International Airport – to the Seychelles islands, beginning May 1, 2021.

Announcing the new flight schedule, the Chief Marketing Officer for Aeroflot, Anton Myagkov, expressed the excitement with this new frequency in response to the demand for Seychelles on the market.