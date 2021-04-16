Spanish Ambassador to Jamaica pays courtesy call on Jamaica Tourism Minister

- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two leaders got together to discuss the situation in Jamaica and Spain.
- Ideas were discussed to bolster the ties between the two countries and increase investment and training.
- Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett has been working tirelessly to rebuild travel in his own nation while assisting other countries as well.
During their meeting, they had a general discussion on the state of the tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also spoke about strengthening relations between the countries in areas such as investment, training, and construction. The meeting took place at Minister Bartlett’s New Kingston office.