Spanish Ambassador to Jamaica pays courtesy call on Jamaica Tourism Minister

Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica, His Excellency Diego Bermejo Romero de Terreros (see left in the image) paid a courtesy call on Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, on April 14, 2021.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two leaders got together to discuss the situation in Jamaica and Spain. Ideas were discussed to bolster the ties between the two countries and increase investment and training. Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett has been working tirelessly to rebuild travel in his own nation while assisting other countries as well.

During their meeting, they had a general discussion on the state of the tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also spoke about strengthening relations between the countries in areas such as investment, training, and construction. The meeting took place at Minister Bartlett’s New Kingston office.