Ventura Air Services adds first Cessna Citation Excel to its charter certificate

Ventura Air Services is pleased to announce the addition of its First Cessna Citation

Excel 560XL to its charter certificate. Ventura also added two additional Citation Excel 560XL’sa to be launched in the second quarter of 2021 as part of the planned expansion of its fleet based at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York. In November 2020, Ventura first announced the addition of the first Citation and two Bombardier Challenger 604’s to the fleet, which fully launched in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The midsize Cessna Citation 560XL is the world’s most popular business jets because of its comfort, dispatch reliability, and category-leading baggage capacity. The Citation can accommodate seven passengers and has a maximum range of 1,657 miles, with a top cruising speed of 487 miles-per-hour.

All Ventura Citation 560XL’s and Bombardier Challenger 604’s feature numerous amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi. The new planes reflect the private aviation sector’s strength and Ventura Air Services‘ aggressive expansion goals, focusing on point-to-point pricing.