Ventura Air Services adds first Cessna Citation Excel to its charter certificate

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Travel News Travel Wire News USA Travel News

Ventura Air Services adds first Cessna Citation Excel to its charter certificate

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Ventura Air Services adds its first Cessna Citation Excel to its Charter Certificate
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

New planes reflect the private aviation sector’s strength and Ventura Air Services’ aggressive expansion goals

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Cessna Citation 560XL is the world’s most popular business jet
  • The Citation can accommodate seven passengers and has a maximum range of 1,657 miles
  • Cessna Citation 560XL has a top cruising speed of 487 miles-per-hour

Ventura Air Services is pleased to announce the addition of its First Cessna Citation
Excel 560XL to its charter certificate. Ventura also added two additional Citation Excel 560XL’sa to be launched in the second quarter of 2021 as part of the planned expansion of its fleet based at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York. In November 2020, Ventura first announced the addition of the first Citation and two Bombardier Challenger 604’s to the fleet, which fully launched in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The midsize Cessna Citation 560XL is the world’s most popular business jets because of its comfort, dispatch reliability, and category-leading baggage capacity. The Citation can accommodate seven passengers and has a maximum range of 1,657 miles, with a top cruising speed of 487 miles-per-hour.

All Ventura Citation 560XL’s and Bombardier Challenger 604’s feature numerous amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi. The new planes reflect the private aviation sector’s strength and Ventura Air Services‘ aggressive expansion goals, focusing on point-to-point pricing.

You may also like