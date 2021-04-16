Wyndham Hotels & Resorts plans accelerated Asia Pacific expansion in 2021

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is helping to drive the hospitality industry forward into recovery

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues strong growth in Asia Pacific

Wyndham successfully opened over 125 new hotels and signed a further 140 properties in Asia Pacific last year

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company and leading provider of hotel management services with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, continued on a strong growth trajectory in Asia Pacific in 2020, overcoming global uncertainty to achieve a series of important hotel openings, major milestones and a strong pipeline of new properties scheduled to launch in 2021 and beyond.

In a year of significant challenges for the travel and hospitality industries, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts successfully opened over 125 new hotels and signed a further 140 properties in Asia Pacific last year, putting it in a leading position in the industry with over 1,500 hotels in 20 regional markets and territories.

This year, the growth is expected to continue with an estimated 40 percent increase in openings or approximately 180 hotels anticipated to open in Asia Pacific. Through its robust Asia Pacific pipeline of directly franchised and managed hotels, alongside strong relationships with master franchisees, Wyndham is on track to reach 2,000 hotels in Asia Pacific within the next three years.

“Strong partnerships with our owners will be key to our continued growth and our mutual success. We are building on the momentum achieved in 2020, as industries gear towards recovery in 2021, and our robust openings and hotel deal executions will pave the way for continued growth for the company. With so many great hotel openings and signings, it is a testament to the enduring confidence that our partners have in Wyndham’s world-class brands. As we expand our scale, our reach, our distribution and our base of loyal Wyndham Rewards members, we will help create even greater benefits for everyone in our value chain,” said Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Alongside the company’s extensive support measures for its existing hotel owners and partners, these milestone openings will put Wyndham in the best possible position to benefit from pent-up demand once travel restrictions eventually ease which is expected to occur in the coming months.