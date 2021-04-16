American Airlines signs on for second year as Official Airline For Dream Flights

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn People in Travel & Tourism Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Transportation News Travel Travel News Travel Wire News USA Travel News

American Airlines signs on for second year as Official Airline For Dream Flights

47 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
American Airlines signs on for second year as Official Airline For Dream Flights
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Operation September Freedom may be our last opportunity to honor the brave men and women who served during World War II

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • American Airlines will continue to serve as the “Official Airline for Dream Flights”
  • Dream Flights a non-profit organization honoring America’s veterans and seniors living in retirement and long-term care communities
  • Operation September Freedom runs August 1-September 30, 2021

Dream Flights, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans and seniors living in retirement and long-term care communities, is pleased to announce American Airlines will continue to serve as the “Official Airline for Dream Flights,” which this year launched Operation September Freedom, a historic mission to locate and honor as many World War II veteran heroes as possible with free Dream Flights in restored WWII-era biplanes.

“This is a significant time in our country’s history,” says Darryl Fisher, founder and president of Dream Flights. “Of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, only an estimated 100,000 remain—the youngest: 92. Operation September Freedom may be our last opportunity to honor the brave men and women who served during World War II. We appreciate American Airlines‘ generous donation of AAdvantage® miles and its ongoing support of our mission to give back to those who gave.”

“American Airlines is tremendously privileged to support Dream Flights and their incredible mission to honor the men and women who have defended our nation,” said Randy Stillinger, Manager of Military and Veterans Initiatives for American Airlines. “We are proud knowing that several of our team members volunteer their time and talent to provide an experience unlike any other for those who have earned these flights.”

Dream Flights pilots, many of whom fly for major airlines — including American Airlines — and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves, will volunteer their time to fly WWII veterans in the country’s largest fleet of restored Stearman bi-planes. The thousands of dollars saved in travel costs for crew members and pilots traveling to Dream Flights events using AAdvantage miles will help cover the cost of Dream Flights, which are always free to veterans.

Operation September Freedom runs Aug. 1-Sept. 30, 2021. 

You may also like