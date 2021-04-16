Sky Airline CEO on COVID challenges in South America

The Regional Vice President in the Americas for IATA, Peter Cerda, recently interviewed Jose Ignacio Dougnac, CEO of Sky Airline.

At the age of 36, Jose Ignacio Dougnac became the youngest CEO in South American aviation industry. The airline set up safety, people, and sustainability as the top three priorities for managing the COVID crisis. Sky Airline has been working side by side with the government to transport goods and vaccines.

The session began with Peter Cerda thanking CAPA – Centre for Aviation for the opportunity to moderate the discussion with one of the up-and-coming CEOs in Latin America. The CEO of Sky Airlines, Jose Ignacio Dougnac, took over the helm at the airline just about a year ago.