Sandals and Beaches Resorts elevates commitment to inclusivity

In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, Sandals and Beaches Resorts is expanding offerings at its luxury-included family resorts in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos where the resorts will become recertified as Advanced Certified Autism Centers (ACAC).

Sandals and Beaches Resorts are part of Sandals Resorts International which is a parent company to 5 resort brands across seven countries. Beaches Resorts is an operator of all-inclusive resorts for couples and families in the Caribbean, founded in 1997.

With one in 54 children diagnosed with autism in the U.S., special needs travel continues to be one of the fastest-growing family travel segments and one that is severely underserved. Building upon an existing partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) – the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification – Beaches Resorts has extended its Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) accreditation through 2023 and continues to be the world’s first and only ACAC resort company underscoring its dedication to ensuring every family can enjoy the award-winning Luxury Included® vacation experience.