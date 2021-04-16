Click to join an upcoming live event

Sandals and Beaches Resorts elevates commitment to inclusivity

12 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, Sandals and Beaches Resorts is expanding offerings at its luxury-included family resorts in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos where the resorts will become recertified as Advanced Certified Autism Centers (ACAC).

  1. One in 54 children are diagnosed with autism in the United States.
  2. Sandals and Beaches Resorts are committed to families with children on the autism spectrum, ensuring a safe, fun, and comfortable vacation experience that’s tailored to their needs.
  3. Beaches Resorts’ team members in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos will participate in advanced autism training as the resorts are recertified.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts are part of Sandals Resorts International which is a parent company to 5 resort brands across seven countries. Beaches Resorts is an operator of all-inclusive resorts for couples and families in the Caribbean, founded in 1997.

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, Beaches® Resorts has announced its expanded commitment to families with children on the autism spectrum, ensuring a safe, fun, and comfortable vacation experience that’s tailored to their needs.

With one in 54 children diagnosed with autism in the U.S., special needs travel continues to be one of the fastest-growing family travel segments and one that is severely underserved. Building upon an existing partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) – the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification – Beaches Resorts has extended its Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) accreditation through 2023 and continues to be the world’s first and only ACAC resort company underscoring its dedication to ensuring every family can enjoy the award-winning Luxury Included® vacation experience.

