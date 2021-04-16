The case of the missing Italy pandemic plan

From omissions to false testimony and more, attorneys are building a case pointing to the Italy pandemic plan, which was something that may never have come to fruition.

Italy Minister of Health Speranza is under the scrutiny of attorneys of families of COVID victims from the country’s first wave. Former Director General of Prevention at the Ministry of Health said a pandemic plan was not done, never updated. Coordinator of the Comitato Tecnico Scientifico, a committee of 24 experts advising the Italian government on the pandemic said there was no provision for necessary masks, beds to free.

The fate of the Italy Minister of Health, Mr. Roberto Speranza, is increasingly uncertain now that the prosecutors of Bergamo and the families of the victims from the first phase of COVID-19 have rebuilt the chain of non-compliance of the ministry on the anti-COVID defenses and what appears to be an alleged non-existent Italy pandemic plan.

Reticence, false ideology, omissions, complicity, and false testimony

The picture that emerges from the investigations of the Bergamo prosecutor’s office on the massacre in Val Seriana gives a photograph of non-compliance with the chain of command of the Italy Ministry of Health under the responsibility of at least 3 ministers – Beatrice Lorenzin, Giulia Grillo, and Roberto Speranza. Even the independence of the World Health Organization (WHO) is now being questioned, following the censorship in May 2020 of the report on the management of the first pandemic phase by the Conte government as “improvised, chaotic, and creative.”

The fate of Minister Speranza and the political balance of the Draghi government are now at stake around failing to adapt the pandemic plan and the alleged involvement of the Ministry of Health in the removal of the WHO report (document rediscovered thanks to the legal team of the relatives of the victims of COVID-19 led by lawyer Consuelo Locati).

The pandemic plan approved by the State-Regions Conference in 2006 remained in force in Italy until January 25, 2021.