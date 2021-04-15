Dominica successful in COVID management

Dominica’s COVID cases have been low, well controlled and at a minimum

For a small Caribbean island, Dominica has masterfully implemented arrival protocols that allow travelers to visit and enjoy the island, all while stopping the spread of COVID-19 to residents and visitors.

Through the synergies of efforts to stringent health and safety protocols, reinforced by an intensive primary health care program, and on island partner certifications, Dominica’s COVID cases have been low, well controlled and at a minimum. Currently 39% of the target population has been vaccinated while the drive continues within the communities to get a larger percentage of the population vaccinated. To date, 25% of the total population has been vaccinated. Thankfully, Dominica has had no COVID related deaths, and zero community spread.

By way of strategic planning, Dominica offers visitors the opportunity to visit the island through its wonderful ‘Safe in Nature’ program. The Safe in Nature brand guarantees that visitors from high -risk destinations to Dominica have a managed experience throughout the first 5-7 days of arrival in Dominica and encompasses destination experiences to include land and water-based tours and incorporates the wellness attributes that are unique to Dominica. It provides a “managed experience” within a so-called “tourism bubble” comprising accommodation, transport, attractions, spas, restaurants and water-based activities that have all been certified, ensuring that visitors always feel safe and welcomed while maintaining hygiene and safety protocols. Visitors from high-risk destinations will be tested upon the 5th day. The program includes a concierge service provided by all certified Safe In Nature properties, that will guide guests through the entire process, including scheduling an appointment, coordinating payment. If testing is not on-site, the host will arrange the transfer. Test results are currently being returned within 24-48 hours to comply with the 72-hour guidelines.

In addition, the island has been awarded the Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council which reassures that the destination’s health and safety protocols meet globally accepted standards. Dominica also offers visitors a Work in Nature extended stay visa program for persons wishing to stay in Dominica for up to 18 months.

Dominica’s Safe in Nature program essentially focuses on vacation coupled with health and safety, a preferred combination for vacation seekers. Dominica affords its visitors with world renowned diving, secluded sites and attractions perfect for distancing, top class hiking, out of the ordinary romantic escapes, an indigenous Kalinago population, healthy and tasty cuisine to boost your immunity and so much more. Dominica is not only a vacation, but a discovery and travel to Dominica especially now, can be transformative and rejuvenating. If you are seeking to shed your cares and refuel your passions look no further than the island of Dominica, its uncrowded and safe to travel.