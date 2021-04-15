Mexico has a Tourism Hero: Manueal Flores the man behind the Federal Tourism Police Force

After building a successful tourism police force in Acapulco and Mexico City, Manuel Flores is now aiming for a National Tourism Police Department. He was made the first tourism hero in Mexico by the World Tourism Network.

The Tourism Hero Award is a recognition by the World Tourism Network to those that show extraordinary leadership, innovation, and actions for the Travel and Tourism Industry. Officer Manuel Flores is the head of the Mexico City Tourism Police who built the Acapulco department and is in the process of introducing a first ever Federal Tourism Police in Mexico. The work of this dedicated officer will help to make Mexico a safe travel destination.

The World Tourism Network Hall of International Tourism Heroes is open by nomination only. The Heroes Award is to recognize those that have shown extraordinary leadership, innovation, and actions. Tourism Heroes go the extra step.

Manuel Flores made Mexico a safer travel and tourism destination and it shows.

Mr. Flores has gone this extra step and was awarded the Tourism Heroes award yesterday. He is the first Hero to be recognized in Mexico and Latin America. A proud Mr. Flores attended the WTN zoom award conference yesterday.

WTN Co-Chairman Dr. Peter Tarlow said: “Manuel has worked tirelessly to make tourism in Mexico safer. During the time of COVID, Mr. Flores came down with COVID-19 twice himself. Every time he came back and worked even harder. Under his leadership, a National Tourism Police for Mexico will make a real economic impact to the future of the visitors industry and the country altogether.”