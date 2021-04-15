Click to join an upcoming live event

Gorilla trekking guide in Africa post COVID-19

27 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Gorilla tracking in Uganda, Rwanda, and Congo is safe and done all year round. Respective governments have deployed tourism policies to make gorilla trekking secure and enjoyable.

  1. There is no other experience that compares to getting up-close and personal with the mountain gorillas.
  2. A gorilla safari brings travelers and gorillas together in an encounter that is inspired and memorable.
  3. In addition to the gorillas themselves, there is the entire holiday experience of Africa’s natural beauty, sunny weather, and stunning environment.

The gorilla trekking experience is all about getting up close with the endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitats. Gorilla trekking entails an all-day search for and interaction with mountain gorillas. The encounter is reviewed as magical and the most wonderful wildlife experience in the world.

There has been a common report from all travelers who have trekked the gorillas, describing the experience as the best in all wildlife encounters. Guests on gorilla tours feel inspired, emotional, and satisfied after looking into those liquid brown eyes of these human-related apes.

