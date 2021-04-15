Seychelles Islands beckons long-term remote workers

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Business Travel News etn Feature Article International Visitor News rebuilding Seychelles travel news Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Technology News

Seychelles Islands beckons long-term remote workers

42 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Seychelles Islands invite visitors around the world to take residence in the little corner of paradise through their Workcation Retreat Program – a blend of work and leisure in a tropical getaway.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The home office has become the new normal for so many workers around the glob.
  2. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the desire to escape the mundane and work from a paradise location has taken off.
  3. Seychelles new program is open to all valid passport holders and encompasses various services that support remote working.

The program entices remote workers with an irresistible offer to relocate their office to the island destination for a long-term escape from the hassles of mundane life, a desire that has skyrocketed since the pandemic.

Visitors will be able to live and work in the tropical destination for a maximum period of one year.  It is to be noted that only visitors whose business and source of income is outside Seychelles, will qualify for the program.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like